Nicholas Schultz

Nicholas Schultz, 48, passed away unexpectantly on Sunday, August 19, 2018 at his home in Wabasha, Minnesota.

Memorial services will be held on Wednesday, September 5, 2018 at 5 P.M. at Strouf Funeral Home. The family will receive guests on Wednesday, September 5, 2018 at the funeral home from 3 P.M. until the time of service. Burial is private per Nicholas’ wishes.

