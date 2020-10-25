Nicholas S. Gunderson

1993 – 2020

Nicholas S. Gunderson, 27, of Franksville, passed away suddenly Sunday, October 18, 2020. Nick was born on March 4, 1993 to Scott and Susan (nee: Walsh) Gunderson in Burlington, WI. His early life was spent in Kansasville, WI and Blaine, MN before moving back to Burlington, where he attended Burlington High School. Nick has lived in the Franksville area for the last several years and has been working as a CNC operator.

Nick was a very caring person to both people and animals alike. He was a loyal friend and a very loving son. He had a great sense of humor and was very witty. He was not very mechanically inclined and would not hesitate to admit it. He enjoyed being outside, especially camping and fishing.

Nicholas is survived by his mother, Sue Gunderson and sisters, Kayla and Carrie. Nick is further survived by many aunts and uncle. He was preceded in death by his father, Scott; grandfather, Bill Walsh; and grandmother, Adel Gunderson.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family are appreciated.

