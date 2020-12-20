1941 – 2020

Nicholas R. Condrad, 79, of Burlington, passed away Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at Aurora Medical Center in Burlington.

Born in Antioch, Illinois on February 20, 1941, he was the son of John and Bessie (nee: Paasch) Condrad. His early life was spent in Burlington where he graduated from area schools. He married Judith Condrad and following marriage they continued to reside in Burlington.

Nicholas was the owner of Condrad’s Lawnscaping. He enjoyed caring for his apartments, truck and tractor pulls and travelling throughout the world. He was well known for his firm mind and generous hand.

Nicholas is survived by his wife, Judith; son, Jason Condrad; grandchildren, Kenzi M. Condrad and Erik Stelter; siblings, Roger (Bonnie) Condrad, Susan “Tootie” Joseph and Marge (Chuck) Zimdar; brother-in-law, Fritz Lehman; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, grandson Douglas Stelter, and siblings, John (Barb) Condrad Jr. and Beverly “Muff” Lehman.

A Visitation for friends and other family will be held on Monday, December 28th from 3:00 until 6:00 P.M. at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home. A Committal Service for Nicholas will be held at a later date.