Nicholas G. Tures
August 16, 1930 - February 20, 2019
Nicholas G. Tures, 88, passed away peacefully at his home with family by his side on Wednesday, February 20, 2019.
Nick was born in Kenosha on August 16, 1930, the son of the late George and Evelyn Tures. On April 14, 1956 Nicholas was united in marriage to Patti Patzman at St. John Nepomuk Church. He was employed by Snap-On Tools for over 48 years.
Nick enjoyed spending time with his nieces and nephews, working in his yard, bird watching, collecting beer cans and race cars.
Nick is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Patti; siblings, Georgiane Funk, Larry (Bernie) Tures, Dr. John (Carol) Tures, sister-in-law Mary Tures and brothers-in-law Hank Martinelli and Louis Turco. He is further survived by sisters-in-law Barbara Patzman, Mary Sue Drascic, Kay (Jerry) Deschler, Carol Litrenta and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, in-laws Harry and Marie Patzman, two sisters, four brothers and other close family members.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. with the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. at St. John Nepomuk Church on the corner of Green and English Streets. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. John Nepomuk Church or St. Jude's Children's Hospital.
Special thanks to Kim, Jen and Nancy for their compassionate care of Nick during his journey with Parkinson's Disease.
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000
