October 18, 1946—November 21, 2020

Nicholas Christoplis, 74, Waukesha (Previously Racine)—Nick passed away November 21st at the VA Hospital from Covid.

Born October 18, 1946, he served in Vietnam with the Army for 10 years.

Married December 1, 1978 to Suzanne Kellogg.

Also survived by children Cassandra and Peter and grandchildren Ava and Norah.

Nick has joined his daughter, Kristina, in heaven. I believe they are having a great time fishing and playing golf.

When this virus ends, I hope you will join us in celebrating his life.