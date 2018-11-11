Nicholas C. Longo
September 13, 1944 - November 5, 2018
RACINE - Nicholas C. Longo, age 74, of Racine passed away on Monday, November 5, 2018 at The Woods of Caledonia with his family by his side.
Nicholas was born on September 13, 1944 in Racine to Nicola and Caroline (Cacciotti) Longo. He was educated in the schools of Racine and graduated from Horlick High School in 1962. Nicholas furthered his education at Michigan State University as a German language major and made the deans list all 4years. He taught German at the middle school level for 12 years. Nicholas then left and went to work for Travel Service as a ticket agent and travel advisor for 11 years. He then went back to teaching at Racine Unified as an ESl teacher and at the College of Lake County in Grayslake until his retirement in 2006. Nicholas had a great love of the arts, especially the opera and classics. He was also a supporter of the AIDS walk and a lifetime member of the Olympia Brown Unitarian Church.
He was preceded in death by, his parents and two brothers, John and Joseph Longo.
Nicholas is survived by, three sisters, Anna Jean Draeger, Carolyn (Wally) Ross and Cathy (Topper) Noonan as well as nieces, nephews, other family and many friends.
In accordance with Nicholas's wishes, no services will be held. Memorials in Nicholas's memory may be made to the Racine Literacy Council (734 – Lake Avenue, Racine, WI 53403).
Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations
Stephen P. Casey, Owner/Funeral Director
3016-75th Street (262) 653-0667
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.