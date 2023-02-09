Jan. 8, 1944—Feb. 2, 2023

WAUWATOSA—Nicholas C. Karegeannes, known for his loyal friendship and sense of humor, passed away on February 2, 2023. He was 79.

Nick, as he went by, was born to Constantine (Connie) and Ethel Karegeannes on January 8, 1944, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He is preceded in death by his parents and his wife of 25 years, Bessie Karegeannes.

He is survived by his sisters: Elena Campbell and Sue (Dennis) Stappas, and four children: Leah (John) Nosek, Deno (Colleen) Karegeannes, George (Amy) Karegeannes, and Amanda (Michael) Wolf.

As a dedicated and loving Papou, he is also survived by nine grandchildren: James, Patrick, Olivia (Marshall), Madeline, Sophia, Ella, Brecken, Sadler, and Delaney. He also was a devoted Godfather (Nouno) to Elainie Macias, John Andrekopoulos, Andrew Astin, Nicki Burris, Zach Anson, and George Andrekopoulos.

Nick graduated from Milwaukee’s Custer High School, where he played baseball. He attended the University of Wisconsin on a baseball scholarship and briefly spent time in the Pittsburgh Pirates minor league system. He worked in the trophy business until his retirement. He always loved making and providing trophies for his grandchildren’s sports teams.

He was a very proud Greek American and visited Greece twice in his lifetime. In addition to his general service at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, Nick served as a former president of the parish council—and was president at the time of the consecration of the church. Nick was honored to be the host for His Eminence Archbishop Iakovos of North and South America.

Nick co-chaired the church’s Greek Festival with his close friend Jeff Kanavas for many years. His nickname was “Mr. Greek Fest” because he loved the festival so much. Furthermore, Nick and his wife, Bessie, served as advisors to the church’s youth group for many years. They helped and inspired many of the parish’s youth.

While in retirement, he was a beloved resident and assistant manager of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Manor, a place where his father, Connie, was also a beloved resident and manager. Nick was the “go-to guy” at the manor when anybody needed help or assistance.

Nick loved rooting for his favorite sports teams (Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Bucks, Milwaukee Brewers, Wisconsin Badgers), playing fantasy football, and most importantly, spending time with family and friends.

Special mention to all of his cousins, nieces, nephews, and other family and friends that he loved dearly.

The funeral service will be at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church on Friday, February 10, 9400 W. Congress St., Wauwatosa, WI 53225.

Visitation is 9-10:30 a.m., with the funeral service to follow; the private burial will be at Pinelawn Memorial Park in Milwaukee.

Donations can be made to the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church.

May his memory be eternal.

Krause Funeral Home

9000 W. Capitol Dr.

Milwaukee, WI 53222

414-464-4640

Condolences to: