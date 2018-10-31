Try 1 month for 99¢

January 10, 1945—October 24, 2018

Age 73, of Burlington passed away Wednesday, October 24, 2018.

He was born January 10, 1945 to Wilburn and Thelma (nee Easley) Easley in Schererville, Indiana. His early life was spent in Indiana. He graduated from Butler University and the University of Indiana School of Dentistry.

On October 19, 1996 he was united in marriage to Debora Ann Schafer on the farm in Montello, WI. Following their marriage they resided in Burlington. Newell was a Family Dentist for many years in Burlington. He was a member of Geneva National, the Pope and Young Club, the ADA, the WDA, and the Endodontic Association. Newell was an avid outdoorsman: in his leisure time he enjoyed golfing, fishing, hunting and gardening. One of his greatest joys was to teach his family and friends how to fish, hunt, golf, and pass on his love of the outdoors. He was a profound influence in the lives of so many… and he will be deeply missed.

Newell is survived by his wife Debbie, children: Scott, Cory (James), Kelly (Brian), and Ryanne (Jeff); grandchildren: Madison, Justin (Amber), Ryanne, Eddie, Jimmy, Noah, Grant and Blake; great-grandchildren: Logan, Charlotte-Rayne, Jaxon, Dexter and Axel. He is further survived by his sister Nancy (Ron) Schulte, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.

In lieu of flowers the family has suggested memorials be made to Special Operations Warrior Foundation. www.specialops.org.

Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Friday, November 2, 2018 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home.

