July 4, 1934—August 6, 2018
Nettie Naomi Kelnhofer, 84, of Hoopeston, passed away at 1:10 a.m., Monday, August 6, 2018, at her home.
Nettie was born on July 4, 1934, in Dutch Creek, Kentucky, the daughter of George Alfred and Mary Elizabeth (Anderson) Dean. She married Herbert Roy Kelnhofer on February 3, 1949, in Kentucky. He preceded her in death on September 16, 2001.
She is survived by four daughters- Regina (Don) Sollars of Florissant, Colorado, Mary Ann (Rick) Kincade of Racine, Wisconsin, Sherry (Rick) Hayn of Hoopeston and Christy (Dave Miller) Wood of Watseka; one son- Art (Kristy) Kelnhofer of Hoopeston; eighteen grandchildren- Tammy, Tricia, Andrea, April, Ben, Michael, Shane, Stacy, Mandy, Kari, Sara, John, Darren, Adam, Krissy, Joy, Joanna and Jeanne; forty great-grandchildren- Stella, Sam, Griffin, Cale, Julian, Gannon, Gabrielle, Alyssa, Carsyn, Jada, Skyler, Jackson, Alyvia, Cort, Cameron, Mercedes, Andon, Sydnee, Cain, Colt, Emma, Macy, Megan, Rachel, Zachary, Emmitt, Eastyn, Kaley, Dylann, Sammie, Gavin, Miranda, Caitlynn, Brianna, Kelsey, Alexis, Haley, Christopher, McCayla and Collin; one great-great-grandson-Kaden; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, four brothers- James, Earl, Arie and Dillard, four sisters- Vela, Martha, Lucille and Betty and two grandsons- Herbert and Dale.
Nettie worked at TRW, Essex, Howard Industries and as a home health caregiver. She was a member of the VFW Post #4826 Auxiliary, former Girl Scout Leader and a room mother at school for her children when they were younger. She enjoyed making wreaths, cross stitch, cooking and traveling.
A Celebration of Nettie Kelnhofer’s Life will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 11, 2018, at Blurton Funeral Home, with Pastor Tom Cici officiating. She will be laid to rest in Floral Hill Cemetery following the services. Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Iroquois Memorial Hospice, Alzheimer’s Association, or to the Dutch Creek United Methodist Church, 1389 Dutch Creek Road, Burkesville, Kentucky 42602. The family has entrusted the Blurton Funeral Home to assist them in honoring Nettie’s life. Memories or photos may be shared with the family on her everlasting memorial page at: www.blurtonfuneralhomes.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.