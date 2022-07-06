 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nels Frederick Thompson

Aug. 16, 1938—July 2, 2022

OWATONNA—Nels Frederick Thompson, 83, of Owatonna, died Saturday, July 2, 2022, at his home.

Born August 16, 1938, at Holy Family Hospital, Manitowoc, WI, to George and Ethel (Steffen) Thompson. He was the oldest of four brothers, Paul, Kent, and Roger.

Nels graduated from Lincoln High School in 1956. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin—Milwaukee, with a Master of Science degree in 1970.

He is survived by his four sons: Nathan (Carmen) Thompson, Eric (Anita) Thompson, Dana (Jenny) Thompson, Ryan (Cindy) Thompson; grandchildren: Jordana, Garret, James, Lauren, Courtney, Logan, Madison, Nichele, Tyler, and Savannah; great-grandchildren: Maxwell, Cullen, Bonnie, and Aubree; brothers: Kent Thompson, and Roger Thompson.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie; father, mother, and a brother, Paul.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at 10:30 AM at Trinity Lutheran Church in Owatonna, MN.

