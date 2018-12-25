November 3, 1948—December 21, 2018
RACINE—Nella Aiello, age 70, a mighty servant of the Lord, passed away Friday, December 21, 2018, at Ascension All Saints Hospital.
She was born in Montalto, Italy, November 3, 1948, daughter of the late Francesco and Carolina (Nee: Maida) Aiello. She immigrated to the United States in 1959.
Nella graduated from Wm Horlick High School “Class of 1966”. She attended beauty school and studied cosmetology, and she worked at Mr. David’s Hair Salon. She was united in marriage to David Bethards, who died in 1969 as the result of a car accident. Loving and patient, Nella later served as a teaching assistant for special needs students in Richmond, Virginia. Her passion for helping those in need led her to earn a certified nursing assistant (CNA) degree, and she ministered for many years as a caregiver at Shepherd Ministries in Union Grove. She was a member of Racine Bible Church for many years. She enjoyed cooking, having family and friends over for meals, visiting the lighthouse and Lake Michigan, sunrises, and taking peaceful walks through the neighborhood. Above all, Nella loved Jesus Christ and sharing her faith through love and selfless service with family and friends. She will be dearly missed.
Surviving are her children, Daniel (Shelly) Bethards, Jeffrey (Julia) Bethards, Cindy (Joseph) Scolaro; grandchildren, Heather, Sarah, and David Bethards, Emily (her birthday twin) and Sofia Scolaro, Dan Coley; brothers and sisters-in-law Silvio (Glennis) Aiello, Victor (Anna) Aiello, Florence Aiello; former husband Dan Coley; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, James Aiello, and former husband David Meinert.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 29, 2018, at Racine Bible Church, 12505 Spring Street, with Pastor Spencer DeBurgh officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m. followed by the service at 10:30. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.