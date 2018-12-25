Try 1 month for 99¢
Nella Aiello

November 3, 1948—December 21, 2018

RACINE—Nella Aiello, age 70, a mighty servant of the Lord, passed away Friday, December 21, 2018, at Ascension All Saints Hospital.

She was born in Montalto, Italy, November 3, 1948, daughter of the late Francesco and Carolina (Nee: Maida) Aiello. She immigrated to the United States in 1959.

Nella graduated from Wm Horlick High School “Class of 1966”. She attended beauty school and studied cosmetology, and she worked at Mr. David’s Hair Salon. She was united in marriage to David Bethards, who died in 1969 as the result of a car accident. Loving and patient, Nella later served as a teaching assistant for special needs students in Richmond, Virginia. Her passion for helping those in need led her to earn a certified nursing assistant (CNA) degree, and she ministered for many years as a caregiver at Shepherd Ministries in Union Grove. She was a member of Racine Bible Church for many years. She enjoyed cooking, having family and friends over for meals, visiting the lighthouse and Lake Michigan, sunrises, and taking peaceful walks through the neighborhood. Above all, Nella loved Jesus Christ and sharing her faith through love and selfless service with family and friends. She will be dearly missed.

Surviving are her children, Daniel (Shelly) Bethards, Jeffrey (Julia) Bethards, Cindy (Joseph) Scolaro; grandchildren, Heather, Sarah, and David Bethards, Emily (her birthday twin) and Sofia Scolaro, Dan Coley; brothers and sisters-in-law Silvio (Glennis) Aiello, Victor (Anna) Aiello, Florence Aiello; former husband Dan Coley; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, James Aiello, and former husband David Meinert.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 29, 2018, at Racine Bible Church, 12505 Spring Street, with Pastor Spencer DeBurgh officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m. followed by the service at 10:30. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park.

