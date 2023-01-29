Sept. 12, 1938—Jan. 27, 2023

RACINE—Neil E. Schmidt, 84, passed away on Friday, January 27, 2023 at Pleasant Point Senior Living.

Neil was born in Oak Creek on September 12, 1938 to the late Oscar and Anna (nee: Clauer) Schmidt.

He attended school at Trinity Lutheran and graduated from Racine Lutheran High School. Neil married Joyce Sorenson in the town of Raymond on November 21, 1958. She preceded him in death on October 16, 2015. He was employed at US Can for over 30 years.

Neil enjoyed fishing, bowling and going to the casino. Neil and Joyce looked forward to their trips to Alabama to visit family.

He is survived by his children: Dean (Julie) Schmidt of Missouri, Kimi (Paul) Harltey of Alabama, Lori (Dave Laskowski) McKinney of Racine and Corinne (Ron) Cecchini of Alabama; seven grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and his brother and best friend, Robert Schmidt. Neil is further survived by other relatives and friends.

A memorial service for Neil will be held on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. at Purath- Strand Funeral Home. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home on Wednesday from 3:00 p.m. until the time of service. Inurnment will take place in Oakwood Rest Cemetery.

