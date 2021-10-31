 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Neil D. Baade
0 Comments

Neil D. Baade

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Nov. 6, 1937 - Oct. 10, 2021

RACINE - Neil D. Baade, age 83 passed away on Sunday, October 10, 2021.

Preceded in death by his wife Dolores and siblings Sharon and Richard. Father of Michele Wisla and Craig Baade.

Family and friends will gather at Heritage Funeral Home, 9200 S. 27th St. in Oak Creek, on Sat., Nov. 6, 2021 from 12:00 Noon until 3:00 PM. A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 PM.

Heritage Funeral Homes

414-321-7440

www.HeritageFuneral.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 35: Holiday supply issues

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News