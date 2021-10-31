Nov. 6, 1937 - Oct. 10, 2021
RACINE - Neil D. Baade, age 83 passed away on Sunday, October 10, 2021.
Preceded in death by his wife Dolores and siblings Sharon and Richard. Father of Michele Wisla and Craig Baade.
Family and friends will gather at Heritage Funeral Home, 9200 S. 27th St. in Oak Creek, on Sat., Nov. 6, 2021 from 12:00 Noon until 3:00 PM. A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 PM.
Heritage Funeral Homes
414-321-7440
