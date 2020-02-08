Neal Edward Anderson

Neal was born on September 28, 1937 at the Swedish American Hospital in Rockford, Illinois. He was the only child of Donald and Marie Anderson. After graduating from the University of Wisconsin in 1959, Neal enlisted in the U. S. Army Security Agency. After a year of training in the United States, he spent the next two years in Chitose, Hokkaido, Japan. Following his discharge in Oakland, California, he traveled to Los Angeles and joined his fiancée, Janice Hackbart for a trip back to Milwaukee, Wisconsin where they were married October 27, 1962. Neal got a job with American Appraisal Company with whom he spent the next 24 years in a variety of capacities and locations. In 1987 he started his own consulting business, specializing in real estate and business valuations. In 2013, after 50 years of appraising he retired to spend more time with family and friends.