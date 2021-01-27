Nazareth Gengozian, Ph.D.

Dr. Gengozian's work was his passion, but he always found time for friends and family and was a devoted husband and father. He and his wife Leona shared a love of art, good books, music and antique collecting, passing along many of those interests to their children. He was known for his generosity and humility, his love of family, and for his dedication to science.

Dr. Gengozian was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 61 years, Leona (Berven) Gengozian of Racine, Wis.; brothers John and Pete, sisters Mary Kelegian and Nuresa Harvey, and cousin Nishan Hacherian, who was like a brother to him, all of Racine; daughters in law Cathy (Ziehlke) Gengozian of Oak Ridge and Jennifer (Whaley) Gengozian of Fort Payne, Ala; and nephew Mickey Rath of Racine.

He is survived by his two sons, David of Oak Ridge and wife Pat, Gary of Fort Payne, Ala.; daughter Leslie Gengozian of Knoxville; granddaughters Dana Rose and husband Ted, of Bradenton, Fla., Lauren Gengozian and husband Jake Hamby of Mesa, Ariz., Abby Evans and husband Joe, of Hixson, Tenn.; great-grandchildren Casey Rose of Bradenton, Fla., Stella, Emmett and Hank Gengozian of Mesa, Ariz.; sisters in law Mary Gengozian of Racine and Lorraine Wangerin of Oak Creek, Wis.