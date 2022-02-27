 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nazaly Bagdassian

  • 0

RACINE — Nazaly Bagdassian, 90, passed away at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Tuesday, February 22, 2022.

Funeral services for Nazaly will be held at St. Hagop Armenian Apostolic Church, 4100 N. Newman Road, on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Graceland Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to meet with the family for a visitation at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m. A complete obituary will appear in Wednesday's Journal Times.

Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Ave.

Racine, WI 53402

262-639-8000

www.purath-strand.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Three ways you can quickly fact check a viral tweet

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News