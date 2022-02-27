RACINE — Nazaly Bagdassian, 90, passed away at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Tuesday, February 22, 2022.
Funeral services for Nazaly will be held at St. Hagop Armenian Apostolic Church, 4100 N. Newman Road, on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Graceland Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to meet with the family for a visitation at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m. A complete obituary will appear in Wednesday's Journal Times.
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Ave.
Racine, WI 53402
262-639-8000