Nazaly Bagdassian

Nazaly was born to Hovsep and Anna (nee: Keuraghlian) on July 22, 1931. She was a graduate of Wm. Horlick High School in 1949. She received her Bachelor of Arts degree in Hispanic Studies in 1954 and her Master of Arts degree in Library Science in 1957. Nazaly earned both of her degrees at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She was employed at the Racine Public Library, Arizona State University Library, Fresno State University Library and the University of Wisconsin-Parkside Library. Nazaly retired from Parkside in 1990 after 23 years there. She was a member of St. Hagop Armenian Apostolic Church where she served as a member of the choir, Sunday School Superintendent, public relations coordinator and a former member of the Board of Trustees. For 10 years Nazaly translated the monthly church bulletin from Armenian to English. She was also a member of the Racine Art Museum. While she was working at UW-Parkside she developed the Armenian section of the library collection as well as organizing lectures and displays of the Armenian culture. She also assisted Dr. John Buenker of Parkside’s History department in presenting three workshops on Armenian culture. Nazaly was proud to organize a lecture by the late architect Edgar Tafel on Frank Lloyd Wright. Her greatest joy was driving her new 1968 Porsche 912 to Parkside for many years. Nazaly enjoyed reading, writing, exercising, classical music, theater, art and foreign films.