Nathaniel A. Brasch

WHITE LAKE—Died Thurs. Nov. 7, 2019, in Antigo. Born June 5, 1982, in Racine, to Dan and Laurie (Lindberg) Brasch.

Survived by wife Jennifer, children, Noah, Anna and Eliana Brasch; parents; a brother, Jared (Michelle) Brasch,; a sister, Janelle (Joshua) Buisch; Funeral service Mon. Nov. 11, 2019, at 11am at Bradley Funeral Home, Antigo. Vis 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sun. at the funeral home and Mon. one hour prior to services. Online condolences www.bradleyfh.com