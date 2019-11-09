Nathaniel A. Brasch
0 comments

Nathaniel A. Brasch

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

6/5/1982—11/7/2019

WHITE LAKE—Died Thurs. Nov. 7, 2019, in Antigo. Born June 5, 1982, in Racine, to Dan and Laurie (Lindberg) Brasch.

Survived by wife Jennifer, children, Noah, Anna and Eliana Brasch; parents; a brother, Jared (Michelle) Brasch,; a sister, Janelle (Joshua) Buisch; Funeral service Mon. Nov. 11, 2019, at 11am at Bradley Funeral Home, Antigo. Vis 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sun. at the funeral home and Mon. one hour prior to services. Online condolences www.bradleyfh.com

Bradley Funeral Home

bradleyfh.com

715-623-3787

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News