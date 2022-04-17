Sept. 26, 1987—March 26, 2022

MILWAUKEE — Nathan Robert Bull, age 34, of Milwaukee, WI passed away unexpectedly Saturday, March 26, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. He was born in Racine, WI September 26, 1987 to Scott and Carleen Bull.

Nathan graduated from Gardner-Edgerton High School in Gardner, KS in 2006. He went on to earn his degree in Business Management from Kansas University and Brown-Mackie College in Kansas. He was currently employed with Spitfire’s on State in Milwaukee, WI.

Nathan had many interests but some of his favorites were traveling to Las Vegas to play a few rounds of golf, listen to his favorite DJ’s and hang with his friends. He was a huge fan of all Wisconsin sports teams and the Kansas City Royals.

In addition to his parents; Nathan is survived by his son, Greysen Robert; sister, Erin Blakley; brothers: Jeremy (Julie Kelsey) Bull and Joshua Bull; grandparents, Al and Linda Bull; very special friends: Andy and Tammy Peterson and family. Further survived by many aunts, uncles, niece, nephew and cousins. Nathan goes on to be reunited with his paternal grandmother, Patricia Bull and his maternal grandparents, Robert and Rose Reilly.

A Celebration of Nathan’s Life will be held at Schmidt and Bartelt Funeral Home, 10121 W. North Avenue, Wauwatosa, WI 53226 on Sunday, April 24, 2022. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until time of Memorial Service at 12:15 p.m. A luncheon will be held at Spitfire’s on State, 5018 W. State Street, Milwaukee, WI 53208 immediately following the memorial.

Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services

10121 W. North Avenue

Wauwatosa, WI 53226

414-774-5010