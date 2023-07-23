August 4, 1953—July 19, 2023

RACINE—Nathan Joy James died on July 19, 2023, at his home in Racine, Wisconsin. He was 69 years old.

He was the son of Joy and Betty (Whitfield) James of Fort Worth, Texas, born on August 4, 1953.

Nathan and Susan (Garrison) James were married in Great Falls, Montana on July 26, 1975. She survives him.

He is also survived by his children: Malachi (Carissa) James of Sofia, Bulgaria; Moriah (Ethan) Davis of Racine, Wisconsin; Jeremiah (Lydia) James of Mindanao, the Philippines; Isaiah (Jo Anna) James of Springfield, Oregon; Isaac (Elizabeth) James of Pickford, Michigan, and Benjamin (Rhyanna) James of Chiang Mai, Thailand. Further survivors are 18 grandchildren.

Nathan is also survived by his mother, five sisters and two brothers.

He was preceded in death by his father, Joy James, and his sister, Leah Gower.

Nathan was a pastor for over 50 years, 32 of which were at the Calvary Memorial Church in Racine from 1988 to 2020. He often referred to himself as “just a preacher.” He took great joy in teaching the Bible to people, whether formally or informally, and watching God use it to transform lives.

Funeral services will be held at the Calvary Memorial Church, 4001 Washington Avenue, Racine, WI on Friday, July 28, 2023. Visitation will be 1 P.M.-4 P.M. with the service to follow at 4 P.M. with Pastor Ethan Davis leading the service. Burial will be private with the family.

Memorials are suggested to Gideon’s International, Camp #U21195 or Calvary Memorial Church Missions.

Precious in the sight of the LORD is the death of His saints. – Psalm 116:15

