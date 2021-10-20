1931—2021
Natalie L. Andreucci, age 90, passed away at Brookside Care Center on Saturday, October 16, 2021 surrounded by her loving family.
Born on May 15, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Bernice (Paulik) Levick. Natalie was a graduate of Harper High School in Chicago, IL and attended Purdue University.
On June 26, 1954, she was united in marriage to James Andreucci. After spending 61 years together, James preceded her in death on August 23, 2015.
Natalie was a devoted mother to her five children, a dedicated homemaker and a doting wife to her husband Jim.
She leaves behind many joyful memories for all of us. Natalie is survived by her children, Ronda Rickey, Roz Andreucci, Renee (Ron) Andreucci-Smith, Risa Topper, and James (Marie) Andreucci, Jr.; her grandchildren, Craig, Nicole, Brian, Rachel, Andrew, Rochelle, Riley, Tim, Kate and Michael; her great grandchildren, Jamaica, Zion, Kingston, Hannah, Sabrina, Preston, Madison, Hudson, Kylie, Skylar and Grayson and her sister, Joyce (Jack) Krech.
In addition to her parents, Natalie was preceded in death by her husband, James Andreucci and her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
Memorial services honoring Natalie’s life will be held on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home. Private Inurnment will take place in All Saints Mausoleum. A gathering of relatives and friends will be held on Saturday, October 23, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances may be made to the family which would then fund the James and Natalie Andreucci Bradford Memorial Scholarship.
