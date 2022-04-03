Natalie Dorothy Mudge (nee: Boetcher)

RACINE—Natalie D. Mudge, age 61, with her family by her side, passed away at her residence, Wednesday, March 30, 2022.

Funeral services Celebrating Natalie’s Life will be held at the funeral home, Wednesday, April 6, 2022, 11:00 AM with Rev. Laura Fladten officiating. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for visitation Wednesday, 10:00 AM until time of service at the funeral home.