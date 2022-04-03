Natalie Dorothy Mudge (nee: Boetcher)

RACINE—Natalie D. Mudge, age 61, with her family by her side, passed away at her residence, Wednesday, March 30, 2022.
Funeral services Celebrating Natalie’s Life will be held at the funeral home, Wednesday, April 6, 2022, 11:00 AM with Rev. Laura Fladten officiating. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for visitation Wednesday, 10:00 AM until time of service at the funeral home.
Please see the funeral home website for a complete obituary.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST.
RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to www.meredithfuneralhome.com