Naomi Adeline Hahner (Worlund)

December 4, 1929—January 21, 2023

STURTEVANT—Naomi Adeline Hahner (nee: Worlund), 93, passed away at home on Saturday, January 21, 2023. Naomi was born December 4, 1929, in Wisconsin Rapids to Axel and Edna (nee: Grundeen) Worlund. She graduated from Lincoln High School in 1947 and from Augustana School of Nursing in 1950. On September 12, 1953, she was united in marriage to George Hahner at the First English Lutheran Church in Wisconsin Rapids.

Naomi worked for U.S. Customs for 20 years, retiring in 1993. Naomi was a member of Sons of Norway Nordlyset Lodge 183 and enjoyed attending lodge meetings and events. She was a long-time member of Holy Communion Lutheran Church. Naomi had a massive collection of cookbooks and was known for her cooking and baking skills, especially her caramel pecan rolls, Swedish rye bread, potato salad, and baked ham sandwiches. She enjoyed traveling and loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Naomi will be remembered by all for her genuine kindness and by her family for her killer Cards Against Humanity plays. During her battle with ALS she never lost her sense of humor even if she did lose her ability to speak.

Naomi is survived by her much beloved children: Heidi (Mark) Komistra of Racine, Eric (Sue) of Racine, Kristin of Sturtevant, and daughter-in-law, Kate Hahner of Florence; grandchildren include Nikolas Hahner of Florence, Benjamin (Brenna) Komistra of Kenosha, Peter Komistra of Minneapolis, MN, Jamaal Komistra of Madison, Adam (Megan) Hahner of Milwaukee, Erika Holland of Racine, and Ashley (Bradley) Sedlmeyer of Racine; great-grandchildren include Amelia and Cooper Komistra, Madeline Hahner, and Eleanor, Georgia, and Henry Sedlmeyer. Naomi is also survived by her sister, Judy (Bernie) Conway of Scottsdale, AZ and nieces: Karen (Gary) Jenkel, Jennifer (Chuck) Geist, and Julie (Glenn) Sutter. In addition to her husband George, she was preceded in death by her sons: Mikael and Evan Hahner; her parents: Axel and Edna; her brother and sister-in-law: Kenneth and Helen Worlund.

Funeral services will be held at Holy Communion Lutheran Church, 2000 West Sixth Street, Friday, February 3, 2023, at 11 a.m. with Rev. Laura Fladten and Rev. Mark Doidge officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the Holy Communion Lutheran Church Facebook page. Private interment at West Lawn Memorial Park will take place at a later date.

Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home on Thursday, February 2, 2023, from 4 until 6 p.m., and at the church on Friday from 10:30 a.m. until time of service. Memorials to the Healthwell Foundation, the ALS Foundation, or the Holy Communion Lutheran Church Food Pantry are suggested.

Naomi’s family extends their deep gratitude to Dr. Katarzyna Zorns, the wonderful and caring staff at both the Froedtert ALS Clinic and Aurora At Home Hospice.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM

FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to: