Nancy Sue Thomson

December 21, 1953 – April 28, 2020

Racine – Nancy S. Thomson, age 66, passed away at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Nancy was a “beautiful chick” born in Detroit, MI, moving in 1957 to Rockford, Ill. In 1969, the family moved to Racine where she graduated from Horlick H.S. in 1971. Nancy began in the mail room at Modine and retired 42 years later as an inventory control coordinator.

Nancy was a definite Tomboy, loving and playing sports throughout her life. It began with a 4-H girls softball team in elementary school and she was on the first girls’ softball team at Horlick. She continued playing softball, winning a city championship playing for Maier Pennant and competing in two World Tournaments. Never one to sit around, she played several years in the city basketball league, winning a city championship while playing for Covellee’s. Nancy also enjoyed tennis and played doubles in the city league until an injury forced her to retire.

Golf then became her game. She was a member of the Washington Park Golferettes. She also had a core group of golfers who will miss her sense of humor and ability to hit the long ball.