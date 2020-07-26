Nancy Sue Thomson

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

December 21, 1953 – April 28, 2020

Racine—Nancy S. Thomson, age 66, passed away at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Nancy was a “beautiful chick” born in Detroit, MI, moving in 1957 to Rockford, Ill. In 1969, the family moved to Racine where she graduated from Horlick H.S. in 1971. Nancy began in the mail room at Modine and retired 42 years later as an inventory control coordinator.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Betty Thomson and other aunts and uncles. She is survived by her siblings Carol Gavigan (Mike Mitchell), Jim Thomson of Racine and Cynthia (Phillip) Thompson of Delaware, Ohio. Her Wisconsin niece and nephews; Daniel (Robin) Gavigan, Katie (Jeffrey) Oldenburg and David Gavigan. Her Ohio nephews; Peter (Andrea) Thompson, Scott (Diane) Thompson, and Jeffrey (Suzanne) Thompson. She is further survived by her great nieces and nephews, and cousins.

She will be greatly missed by her best friends Valerie Ratkowski, Jean Lee and her neighbors Carol and Dick Arndt.