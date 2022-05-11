Oct. 7, 1947—Apr. 28, 2022

RACINE—Nancy Rae Holtz, age 74, passed away peacefully on April 28, 2022, in Tucson, AZ, with her sister, Sharon, by her side. She was vacationing in Arizona at the time of her death.

Nan, a twin, was born in Madison, WI on October 7, 1947. Nan was two months premature and as a result, was visually and hearing impaired. She spent her youth growing up in Abbotsford, WI, graduating from Abbotsford High School in 1965. Upon graduation, she attended the University of Wisconsin – Eau Claire, graduating with a degree in Social Work. In the 1970s, Nancy was admitted to a government training program in Florida, and upon completion, she started working for the Social Security Administration in Minneapolis, MN as a customer service representative. She later transferred to their Janesville, WI office, where she worked until her retirement in 2004. Nancy moved to Racine in 2014 to be close to her two sisters. She was a member of Mount Pleasant Lutheran Church.

Nan loved to go out to eat, shop and travel, having been to Africa, Europe, Alaska, and many other parts of the U.S., and was so looking forward to an upcoming family trip to France that, unfortunately, had to be rescheduled three times over the past two years due to Covid. Nan loved interior design and architecture and was an avid reader, educating herself about so many topics ranging from cars to Louis XIV furniture to tennis to Tour de France entrants. Nan was also a lover of animals, in particular dogs and horses.

Nancy was a generous, selfless, loving, and devoted sister and friend. She enjoyed Christmas and buying presents for everyone. Even though her disabilities caused hardships in her life, she rarely complained about her misfortunes, and instead faced each day with determination and strength to overcome whatever obstacles lay in front of her.

Nancy is survived by her sisters: Linda (Zdislav Milijic) Mannetter and Sharon Johnson; nephews: Adam (Becky) Mannetter and Dave (Alyssa Flewelling) Johnson; and nieces: Kim (Eric) VanDyke and Allyson (Andrew) Docksey and many other relatives and friends. Nan was preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Evelyn Holtz; her twin sister, Dianne; brothers-in-law: Rudy Mannetter and Don Johnson; and her beloved dog, Rascal.

Family and friends are invited to gather at Mount Pleasant Lutheran Church, 1700 S. Green Bay Rd., Racine, WI on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, for a visitation from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., followed immediately by a service celebrating Nan’s life with Vicar Chip Lutz officiating. You may watch the service live on the church’s Facebook page. Memorials have been suggested to HOPE Safehouse, 1234 Lathrop Avenue, Racine, WI 53405, or Mount Pleasant Lutheran Church, 1700 S. Green Bay Rd., Racine, WI 53406.

