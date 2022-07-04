MT. PLEASANT – Nancy Rae Bogan, 70, passed away at her residence, after losing her battle with cancer, on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. A celebration of her life will be held in the funeral home on July 9th at 1:00 p.m. Visitation will be held in the funeral home, that day, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the family to establish a living memorial at a later date. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.