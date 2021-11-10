SALISBURY, NC—Nancy Mertins passed away at Novant Health Hospice House, on September 24, 2021, at the age of 88 following a long battle with cancer.

She was born and raised in Racine, WI. She lived most of her life in Racine until she moved to North Carolina to be with her daughter and a granddaughter. She graduated from Washington Park High School in 1951. She married Robert Mertins when she was 19. They were proud of building their first home together. Before Robert’s death, they lived on a small farm and raised food, chickens and goats.

Nancy and Robert were very involved in their church and helped many people in need. She taught Sunday school and the Teen group. She was the recording secretary and was on many committees. She also sang in the choir.

While she worked a few part-time jobs, her main focus and dedication was to raise her family. She was a Girl Scout leader and a Den mother. Nancy’s hobbies were reading cooking and gardening.

Robert and her parents predeceased her. Nancy is survived by her children: Lawrence (Victoria) Mertins, Cathy Rousar, James Mertins; and her sister Patricia (Ronald) Eberhart. She also is survived by her give granddaughters: Elysia (Timothy) Demers, Jessica Mertins, Stephanie (Sean) McDonald, Rebecca Mertins, and Jamie Mertins; in addition to many friends and relatives.

Funeral Services for Nancy will be held on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 10:00 AM in the chapel at West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends my visit with the family from 10:00-11:00 AM. There will be a brief service at 11:00 AM followed by a graveside service.

The family would like to thank Novant Health Hospice and her caregiver and special friend, April, for their dedicated service.

West Lawn Memorial Park

9000 Washington Ave.

Racine, WI 53406