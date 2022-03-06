March 19, 1933—March 1, 2022

RACINE — Nancy Martha Krezinski (nee: Sheppard), age 88, passed away Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at Accent Care Hospice, Oak Creek. She was born in Racine, March 19, 1933, daughter of the late Louis and Martha (nee: Simonsen) Sheppard.

On March 24, 1951, Nancy was united in marriage to Robert James Krezinski who preceded her in death May 6, 2006. She was quite talented and kept busy knitting, crocheting, needle point and cross stitch. She cherished time spent with her family, did her fair share of cooking, and took great pride in taking care of the yardwork. Nancy made it known that if she had the chance to relive her life, she would do it exactly the same.

She was loved dearly and will be sadly missed by her children: Robert (Patty) Krezinski, David (Mary Ellen) Krezinski, Eric (Lori) Krezinski, Debra (EJ) Mabry; 9 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren and one on the way; 1 great-great grandchild and one on the way; sisters: Carol LaMasters, Judy Rossilli; brother, Joseph Sheppard; sisters-in-law: Irene Sheppard, Margie Sheppard; nieces, nephews other relatives and dear friends. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by 3 sisters: Dorothy Aude, Alice Boy, Marjorie Sheppard; 3 brothers: Louis Sheppard, Robert Sheppard, Jack Sheppard; sister-in-law, Peggy Sheppard, Edie Sheppard; brothers-in-law: William Boy, James LaMasters, Tony Rossilli; granddaughter, Alexandra Krezinski; and grandson, Bobby Krezinski.

A funeral service celebrating Nancy’s life will be held at the funeral home, Thursday, March 10, 2022, 11:00 AM with Rev. Steve Varghese officiating. Private interment will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for visitation, Thursday, 10:00 AM until time of service.

A very special thank you to the staff at Accent Care Hospice for their loving and compassionate care.

