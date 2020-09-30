Nancy Marie Bellmore (nee: Erickson)

December 30, 1945 – September 27, 2020

Kenosha – Nancy M. Bellmore went home to be with her Savior, Jesus Christ, on Sunday, September 27, 2020, at Froedtert Hospital.

Nancy was born to Thomas and Ellen (nee Wickstrom) Erickson in Ishpeming, Michigan on December 30, 1945. She grew up in Racine and resided most of her adult life in Lindenhurst, Illinois and Paris, Wisconsin. On January 4, 1964, Nancy married Edward Henry Bellmore at Holy Communion Church in Racine.

Nancy was a faithful member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Union Grove. She enjoyed the outdoors with the family: camping, bow hunting with her husband, and archery at the Waukegan Bowman’s Club. Nancy was diligent, thorough and planned for every detail. Nancy made her family a priority including making her children’s clothing, ensuring they spent family day together while growing up, and managing the finances. Her children enjoyed receiving the many handmade gifts she sewed, knitted, and crocheted.