August 24, 1932—August 18, 2018

Nancy Mae Lem—Friederich Our family is deeply saddened to inform you that Nancy passed in her sleep on August 18, 2018.

She battled cancer for many years. A long-time resident of Racine, she attended Washington Park High School. Her parents Frank and Fannye Lem operated the House of Lem Chinese-American restaurant. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin in Madison in 1954. That same year Nancy moved to Germany to marry her husband Fritz H Friederich.

Nancy is survived by Fritz, five wonderful and successful children and eleven loving grandchildren.

‘One of the greatest pleasures of my life is being a mother and now a grandmother’

