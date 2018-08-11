June 24, 1933—August 8, 2018
MOUNT PLEASANT – Mrs. Nancy Marie Hofer (nee: Larson), 85, passed away at her residence on Wednesday, August 8, 2018.
She was born in Enderlin, ND on June 24, 1933, the daughter of the late Selmer and Emma (nee: Pett) Larson. The family later moved to Vancouver, Washington in 1946.
Nancy dedicated her life to serving others through nursing and education. She received a Bachelor’s from Long Beach State College, a Masters in Nursing from the University of Washington, and received her R.N. from Emmanuel Lutheran Hospital in Portland, OR. After graduating, Nancy served ten years as a nurse missionary in Ethiopia with the American Lutheran Church. It was there that she met another missionary, Rev. Fred H. Hofer and they were married on April 14, 1963. Upon their return to the United States, Nancy worked for many years as a nurse in administrative roles and as a nurse educator, finally retiring from Gateway Technical College in Kenosha.
Nancy was a founding board member for Global Health Ministries in the Twin Cities as well as with the Mount Meru Tumaini Health Clinic.
Nancy also served as chairperson for the Women of the ELCA, Greater Milwaukee Synod and was a member of the AAUW and Mount Pleasant Lutheran Church.
In addition to her loving husband, Rev. Fred Hofer, Nancy is survived by her daughter, Rev. Denise (Exaudh) Mbise; her son, Joel Hofer, both of Racine; her grandchildren, Aliliywa, Alexander and Anna-Lisa Mbise; her sisters and brother, Arlene Larson, Karen Hodgkins, Roger (Melody) Larson, Mary (Ron) Combs; her sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Ruth Fasick, Ann Hofer and Dave (Kathy) Hofer; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers-in-law, Bill Hofer and Len Fasick and her nieces Kimberly Reames and Karen Hofer.
The Hofer family extends heartfelt thanks to the staff at Hospice Alliance; especially Krissandra and Julie for the loving and professional attention Nancy received while under their care.
Family and friends are invited to meet at Mount Pleasant Lutheran Church (1700 S. Green Bay Road) on Tuesday, August 14, 2018 for a visitation from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. A service celebrating and honoring her life will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Bill Mains officiating. Her interment will take place at Graceland Cemetery following the church service. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been suggested to Global Health Ministries (7831 Hickory Street NE Minneapolis, MN 55432 www.ghm.org).
