Nancy Lucille Fiebig

RACINE—Nancy L. (nee: Wilear) Fiebig, passed away peacefully on May 11, 2022. She was a lifelong resident of Racine, born on February 28, 1932. She was the daughter of the late Sidney and Evylyn (nee: Lettow Wilear). Nancy attended Wm. Horlick High School. On July 24, 1954, she was united in marriage to Clarence Fiebig at St. Edward’s Catholic Church. Family was the center of Nancy’s life. Nancy was passionate about raising her children, babysitting, and visits from grandchildren and great grandchildren. Unconditional love and listening defined her.

Surviving are her children: Linda (Jeffrey) Clinton, David (Diane) Fiebig, Mark Fiebig, Richard Fiebig, and Diane Rydholm; Also, grandchildren: Ryan (Caley) Clinton, Kristen Clinton, Lori (Dale) Ibarra, Jessica (Tom) Sawatzki, Allison (Norman) Jackson, Sarah Fiebig, Rebecca Fiebig (Jeff), Aubrey (Alex) Eaton, Tyler Rydholm, Breona Rydholm and Haley Rydholm.

Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence on April 8, 1988; grandson, Matthew Fiebig; parents, Sidney and Evylyn Wilear; and brother, Sidney Wilear Jr.

A Funeral service for Nancy will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Friday May 20, 2022. Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. followed by a service celebrating Nancy’s life. Interment will immediately follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery.

Memorials have been suggested to a veterans organization or charity of your choice.

