Nancy Lucille Fiebig

Feb. 28, 1932 – May 11, 2022

RACINE – Nancy L. (nee: Wilear) Fiebig, passed away peacefully on May 11, 2022.

A Funeral service for Nancy will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Friday, May 20, 2022. Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. followed by a service celebrating Nancy’s life. Interment will immediately follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery.

Memorials have been suggested to a Veterans organization or Charity of your choice.

Online condolences may be expressed at

sturinofuneralhome.com

Sturino Funeral Home

3014 Northwestern Ave.

Racine, WI 53404

262-632-4479

