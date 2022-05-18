Nancy Lucille Fiebig

Feb. 28, 1932 – May 11, 2022
RACINE – Nancy L. (nee: Wilear) Fiebig, passed away peacefully on May 11, 2022.
A Funeral service for Nancy will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Friday, May 20, 2022. Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. followed by a service celebrating Nancy’s life. Interment will immediately follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery.
Memorials have been suggested to a Veterans organization or Charity of your choice.
