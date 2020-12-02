Nancy Louise Terpstra
April 12, 1957 – November 21, 2020
RACINE – Nancy Louise Terpstra, 63, passed away on November 21, 2020. She was born in Racine on April 12, 1957, daughter of the late Martin and Lois (Née: Neu) Terpstra.
Nancy enjoyed golfing and crocheting. She also loved to spend time in her garden and cooking for her family. She loved her family tremendously and will be dearly missed.
Nancy leaves to cherish her memory, her loving companion, Bill Stayanovich; son, Ryan (Amanda Aviles) Dobbie; grandchildren, Lashaun Dobbie, Christopher Dobbie, Rianna Dobbie, Charlotte Dobbie; brother William (Linda) Terpstra; other relatives and dear friends too numerous to mention.
In addition to her parents, Nancy is preceded in death by her sister, Carolyn Truesdale.
In accordance with Nancy's wishes, services will be private for the family.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, MOUNT PLEASANT, WI 53403
262-552-9000
