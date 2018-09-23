Nancy Lou Erickson
July 26, 1938 - September 18, 2018
RACINE - Nancy Lou Erickson, 80, of Racine and Naples, Florida died Tuesday, September 18, 2018 at Ascension Healthcare- All Saints.
Nancy was born on July 26, 1938 in Green Bay to Ralph and Leola (nee: Larsen) Erickson and grew up in Denmark. She was a graduate of Denmark High School, she continued her education earning a bachelor's degree from UW-Madison and a master's degree in counseling from UW-Oshkosh. Nancy began her career in education in Beloit and then taught in California for several years. She returned to Wisconsin where she was a counselor for many years in the Racine Public Schools. Nancy served as a Big Sister in the Big Brother/Big Sister Program. She was avid golfer, golfing in leagues in both Racine and Naples. After retiring she did a lot of charity knitting, making caps and booties for babies in Racine and for Naples Community Hospital, where she recorded over 7,500 volunteer hours.
Nancy is survived by her dear friend, Doris Koenig and her family, Claudia, Angela (Manny) and their children Mason and Ariel and Ralph and his son William; nieces Lissa (Mike) Wagner and Lindy (Clyde) Birringer; grand nephews and nieces, Bret (Katie), Alison (Craig), Ryan (Bridgette) and Nicole (David); great grandnephew and great grand nieces, Soren, Annika, Genevieve and Rory. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Dotty Prucha and a great grandniece Kennedy.
Nancy requested that no formal services be held. She will be buried with her parents in a private family service in West Danish Cemetery in Denmark. Memorials in Nancy's name may be made to the Special Olympics (www.specialolympics.org) or St. Matthew's House (www.stmatthewshouse.org) in Naples, FL.
Purath-Strand
Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000
