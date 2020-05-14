Nancy L. Volk
May 21, 1945—May 9, 2020
RACINE – Nancy L. Volk, 74, passed away at Lakeshore at Siena on Saturday, May 9, 2020.
She was born in Racine on May 21, 1945, the daughter of the late Cyrus and Marie (nee: Raymond) Schenkenberg. Nancy graduated from St. Catherine’s High School in 1963.
In addition to her husband John, Nancy is survived by her son, Jeffrey (Catherine) Volk; her daughter-in-law, Tabathia Volk all of Racine; her grandsons, Matthew and Jack; her great grandson, Aaron; her step-mother, Mary Louise Schenkenberg of Racine; her brother, Robert (Leitha) Schenkenberg of Stoughton and sister-in-law, Joyce Schenkenberg of Deforest. In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her dear son, Rob Volk on September 1, 2019 and her brother, Paul Schenkenberg.
A memorial service celebrating Nancy’s life will take place at the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. In order to abide by “Safer at Home,” only the immediate family will be in attendance. However, all are welcome to watch the live streaming by clicking on the link on the funeral home’s website where Nancy’s obituary is listed. Please see the funeral home’s website for a full obituary.
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory
4600 County Line Road Mount Pleasant, WI 53403
262-552-9000
