July 26, 1930—May 28, 2022

RACINE—It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Nancy L. Stretti on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at the age of 91, after a life filled with fun and adventures.

She was born in Racine, WI to Warren and Louise Griffith on July 26, 1930. She had a close bond with her special grandmother Mimi. She married her high school sweetheart Augustine Stretti on June 21, 1952, and had three children Steve (Mye), Salli and Michael (Elizabeth). She became a grandmother at age 75. She was blessed with two beautiful granddaughters Caroline and Skye. The love she felt for her husband Augie and her precious, loving children and granddaughters was endless.

Nancy graduated from Park High School in 1948. She attended UW Parkside and graduated in 1972 with a BA degree. She did graduate work at UW Milwaukee. Nancy taught Social Studies at Park High School from 1972-1993. She was proud of getting her degree later in life and always had a hunger for learning. She cherished her students and had a passionate dedication to her career.

Nancy was a member of Vittoria Colonna Lodge, Ives Grove Women’s Golf League, Caledonia Historical Society, Racine Area Retired Educators Association and the Wisconsin Retired Educators Association. She performed volunteer work at All Saints Hospital in Racine, WI. Nancy belonged to several book clubs and bridge groups. She had a wide range of friendships. She had a passion for travel visiting many countries including Europe, Morocco Africa and most of the United States.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, June 6, 2022, from 10-11:30 a.m. with a service celebrating Nancy’s life to start at 11:30 a.m. Interment will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Please No Flowers, instead, donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or the ASPCA.

We want to thank the entire staff at Dickson Hollow for their dedication to Nancy. Every department exceeded our expectations. A special shout out to Andrea. We also want to thank Allay Hospice team Nichole, Skeeter, Tracy and Chaplain Diane for their caring for our mother Nancy. A very special thank you to Laura Dillon for her helpfulness and devotion to our mother.

