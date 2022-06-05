RACINE—It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Nancy L. Stretti on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at the age of 91 after a life filled with fun and adventures.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 from 10:00 a.m.—11:30 a.m. with a service celebrating Nancy’s life to start at 11:30 a.m. Interment will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Please No Flowers, instead, donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or the ASPCA.