Nancy L. Smith (nee: Jaeck)

July 23, 1937 – February 6, 2021
MOUNT PLEASANT – Nancy Lea Smith, 83, passed away on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at home with her family by her side.
She was born on July 23, 1937 to the late Harvey and Lydia (nee: Kraftschenk) Jaeck in Racine. Nancy was united in marriage to John R. Smith on June 18, 1960 at St. John's Lutheran Church. She was a 1955 graduate of Racine Lutheran High School. Nancy was a lifetime member of St. John's Lutheran Church. She enjoyed traveling, cooking, and spending time with her family.
Nancy will be missed by her husband, John; children, Janet (Tom) Benner, Judith (Greg) Jurgens, and Robert (Kathy) Smith all of Racine; grandchildren, Sara Benner, Allison (Dan) Farley, Caitlin Benner, and Gavin Smith. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by her daughter, Debra Lea Smith and brother, Donald Jaeck.
Funeral services will be held at St. John's Lutheran Church on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at 11 a.m. There will be a visitation at the church from 10 a.m. until time of service. She will be laid to rest at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery at a later date.
Special thank you to Aurora at Home Hospice for the loving care provided to Nancy and family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Shriners Hospital of Chicago or St. John's Lutheran Church have been suggested.
Online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com
STURINO FUNERAL HOME
3014 Northwestern Ave., Racine
262-632-4479
