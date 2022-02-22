WATERFORD—Nancy L. Jacobson, age 76, of Waterford, WI passed away on February 17, 2022, with family by her side. Nancy was born to Donald and Mildred Papineau in Burlington, WI. She graduated from St. Mary’s High School class of 1964. She graduated magna cum laude from Mount Mary College in 1968 with a Bachelor of Science degree in chemistry. While in college, she met Daniel Jacobson at a pickle station where he was working. For decades afterward, Nancy was known for making delicious dill pickles that she shared with family and friends. Dan and Nancy were married on August 17, 1968 and shared 53 happy years of marriage. Nancy was a devoted teacher and inspired generations of students with her love of science. After working as a substitute teacher at a number of area schools, she taught 7th and 8th grade at St. Thomas School in Waterford for three years. She then taught chemistry and physics at Catholic Central High School in Burlington for 25 years. As a lover of mystery, she started a forensic science program at Catholic Central and was consulted by other teachers around the state who were beginning similar programs. She won many teaching awards, received advanced certifications in teaching, and was the advisor for a variety of clubs and activities at the high school. She also taught religious education at St. Thomas and led the confirmation program for many years. In her retirement, she remained involved with parish activities, sewed and crocheted, continued to work as a substitute teacher, and was beloved “Nana” to her 8 grandchildren.