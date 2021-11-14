Feb. 24, 1942 - Nov. 12, 2021

ELKHORN - Nancy L. Jacobson, age 79, of Elkhorn, formerly from Burlington, passed away Friday, November 12, 2021, at Lakeland Medical Center in Elkhorn.

Nancy was born February 24, 1942, in Racine, WI. Her early life was spent in Raymond Center where she attended Waterford High School. On July 14, 1959, she was united in marriage to Donald G. Jacobson in Raymond Center. He passed away March 1, 2016. Following their marriage, they resided in Browns Lake for 47 years where they raised their family. They moved to Elkhorn in 2006, Nancy was employed with Racine County Community Health Department as a secretary for many years.

Nancy was very active in the community and in her church; she was a lifetime member of Norway Lutheran Church, she was very involved in 4H- Burlington, worked at the Polls for the town of Burlington, and was on the Women's Auxiliary Town of Burlington Fire Department, she was also an active member on her Condo Association in Elkhorn. In her spare time, she enjoyed knitting and made prayer shawls and hats for cancer patients. But more than anything Nancy treasured her family and time she spent with them. She was her grandkids biggest fan at all their sporting and music events. Her family meant the world to her.

She is survived by her children: Donan (Gary) Johnson, Kathy (Lenny) Rubach and Don (Tracey) Jacobson; grandchildren: Heather Sandler, Sarah (Jinx) Strange, Zach (Alicia) Radtke, Jake (Mya) Rubach, Luke (Erin) Rubach, Becky (Josh) Karrels, Tom (Caitlin) Jacobson, Megan (Jacob) Beduze and Noah Jacobson; great-grandchildren: Abby and Maddie Sandler, Jett and Violet Strange, Griffin and Nora Rubach, Audrey and Brynn Rubach, Wyatt and Holden Karrels, Evelyn Jacobson and one on the way. She is further survived by her sister, Anna Mae Dollase; sisters and brothers-in-law: Luanne Sorenson, Patricia Jacobson, Lloyd (Betty) Jacobson, Clifford (Darlene) Jacobson; a special friend, Richard Zubrod; and many other friends and family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Don; brother, Merton Sorenson; and brother-in-law, Marvin Jacobson.

In honor of Nancy the family has suggested memorials be made to Norway Lutheran Church or American Cancer Society.

Nancy's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Poplar, Dr. Virani, the staff of Aurora Lakeland Hospital and Aurora at Home Hospice, for all their care and compassion at this difficult time.

A funeral service for Nancy will be held on Monday, November 22, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Norway Lutheran Church. Relatives and friends may visit with the family at church on Monday, November 22, from 9:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Nancy will be laid to rest at Norway Hill Cemetery immediately following the service.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory

625 S. Browns Lake Drive

Burlington, WI 53105

(262) 763-3434