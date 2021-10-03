April 26, 1950—Aug. 18, 2021

RACINE—Nancy L. Engstrom, 71, passed away due to complications from an inoperable brain lesion on August 18, 2021.

Nancy was born to Earl and Lois (nee: Hansen) Engstrom on April 26, 1950 in Racine. Nancy attended school in Racine and graduated from Park HS class of 1968. Nancy worked at various restaurants and cleaned houses throughout Racine. She lived most of her life in Racine, and when her mental health became too much for her to manage, she moved to Transition House II in Kenosha. Nancy never had children of her own but loved her nieces and nephew dearly.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sister Linda Schultz. She is survived by her brother Tom (Claudia) Engstrom of Racine; her nieces and nephew: Jennifer (Tony) Gutierrez and Jodie Rodriguez of Racine, Erica (Dan) DeLeon of Oak Creek, Troy (Stephanie) Engstrom of Racine and Kelcy Engstrom of Maine; as well as many Hansen and Overman cousins.

Nancy’s family is grateful she is no longer suffering and has been reunited with her parents and sister in Heaven where all her dreams can come true. For those wishing to donate in Nancy’s honor, we suggest NAMI of Racine. Her family will be holding a private graveside service October 5, 2021.