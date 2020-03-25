Nancy L. Becker (Nee: Beetcher)

Nancy graduated from St. Catherine’s High School “Class of 1948”. On May 26, 1951, at Holy Name Catholic Church she was united in marriage to Thomas B. Becker who passed away March 25, 1998. Nancy was employed by Christensen and Lee Insurance for over 30 years, retiring in 2000. She was a longtime member of Holy Name Catholic Church, and the Catholic Junior League. While raising her children she was active with Girl Scouting, enjoyed camping and horse back riding. She also enjoyed traveling throughout the country and to Europe and was an active community volunteer. Above all she treasured time spent with her family and she will be dearly missed.