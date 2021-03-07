Nancy L. Alexander (nee: Harris)

1940—2021

RACINE — Nancy L. Alexander, age 80, passed away Wednesday March 3, 2021 at her residence. Nancy was born in Waukesha on May 10, 1940, daughter of the late Lyal and Lillian (nee: Manningham) Harris.

Nancy graduated from St. Luke’s School of Nursing and was employed as a labor and delivery nurse for many years, helping introduce thousands of newborns into this world. She absolutely loved being a nurse and inspired her son to become an obstetrician from the many stories she told from her career.

On June 4, 1966, she was united in marriage to A. Charles “Chuck” Alexander. They were married fifty-three years before Chuck preceded her in death on July 17, 2019. She was a longtime member of the Kimissis Theotokou Greek Orthodox Church. Nancy will be remembered fondly for her infectious smile, her impeccable sense of style, her compassionate care of patients, her ability to light up the room and make friends with anyone she met, and her great love and devotion to her family.