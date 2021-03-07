Nancy L. Alexander (nee: Harris)

1940—2021
RACINE — Nancy L. Alexander, age 80, passed away Wednesday March 3, 2021 at her residence. Nancy was born in Waukesha on May 10, 1940, daughter of the late Lyal and Lillian (nee: Manningham) Harris.
Nancy graduated from St. Luke’s School of Nursing and was employed as a labor and delivery nurse for many years, helping introduce thousands of newborns into this world. She absolutely loved being a nurse and inspired her son to become an obstetrician from the many stories she told from her career.
On June 4, 1966, she was united in marriage to A. Charles “Chuck” Alexander. They were married fifty-three years before Chuck preceded her in death on July 17, 2019. She was a longtime member of the Kimissis Theotokou Greek Orthodox Church. Nancy will be remembered fondly for her infectious smile, her impeccable sense of style, her compassionate care of patients, her ability to light up the room and make friends with anyone she met, and her great love and devotion to her family.
Nancy will be dearly missed by her son, Andrew Alexander; grandchildren, Bella and Laini Alexander, (who loved to go shopping and have sleepovers at her house); step-children, Anson Alexander, Avon (Robert) Walton III and their children, Robert Walton IV, Eric Alexander, and Lexi Alexander; three great-grandchildren, Robert Samuel Walton V, Jay Alexander Walton, Meena Walton; brother, Mike (Kathy) Harris and their children, Andy Harris and Anne (John) Godwin; her dog, Sunny who was always at her side; other nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
Due to COVID, Private funeral services will be held Friday, March 12, 2021, 11:00 am at the Kimissis Theotokou Greek Orthodox Church, 1335 South Green Bay Road, with Rev. Father John Ketchum officiating. To view the service online, visit Nancy’s page on the funeral home website, www.meredithfuneralhome.com, select visitation/services and then LiveStream. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Memorials to All Saints Foundation for Nursing Education have been suggested.
The family extends a special thank you to the entire staff at Parkview Gardens, Sandy Redmann, and Dr. Mark DeCheck who treated her with the utmost care and compassion.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.