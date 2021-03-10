Nancy L. Alexander Nee: Harris

1940—2021
RACINE—Nancy L. Alexander, age 80, passed away Wednesday March 3, 2021 at her residence.
Due to COVID, Private funeral services will be held Friday, March 12, 2021, 11:00 am at the Kimissis Theotokou Greek Orthodox Church, 1335 South Green Bay Road, with Rev. Father John Ketchum officiating. To view the service online, visit Nancy’s page on the funeral home website, www.meredithfuneralhome.com , select visitation/services and then LiveStream. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Memorials to All
Saints Foundation for Nursing Education have been suggested.
