Nancy L. Alexander Nee: Harris
1940—2021

RACINE—Nancy L. Alexander, age 80, passed away Wednesday March 3, 2021 at her residence.

Due to COVID, Private funeral services will be held Friday, March 12, 2021, 11:00 am at the Kimissis Theotokou Greek Orthodox Church, 1335 South Green Bay Road, with Rev. Father John Ketchum officiating. To view the service online, visit Nancy’s page on the funeral home website, www.meredithfuneralhome.com , select visitation/services and then LiveStream. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Memorials to All

Saints Foundation for Nursing Education have been suggested.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

