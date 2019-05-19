Nancy Kaestner-Leudtke

Born Dec. 17, 1937 at St. Luke’s hospital in Racine, WI. Died April 19, 2019 at home with her family by her side. A private burial attend by family was her wish.
Nancy was Pure Love! She loved all, helped all and encouraged all. She is so missed. Nancy was my Life’s companion. 67 years.
- Richard -
