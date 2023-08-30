Oct. 12, 1937—Aug. 25, 2023

Nancy Jo Ganzel, age 85, passed away peacefully at her home, Aug. 25, 2023.

She was born on Oct. 12, 1937, in Danville, IL to the late James and Delores (nee Yount) Hance.

Nancy was the Owner and Operator of Commitments Christian Bookstore for over 30 years.

She had a passion for Jesus, loved reading, was an excellent knitter, enjoyed gardening, and always looked forward to spending time with family and friends.

Surviving are her son, Timothy Ganzel; and daughter, Sarah (James) Anspaugh. Further survived by grandchildren; and great-grandchildren; sister, Deborah Wage; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Dick, she was preceded in death by her sister, Carol Kellett.

Funeral service will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Aug. 31, 2023.

Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. with internment following at Graceland Cemetery

Many thanks to Dr. Mullane and Hospice Alliance for their compassionate care.

Sturino Funeral Home

3014 Northwestern Ave.

Racine, WI 53404