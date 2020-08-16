Nancy Jaskulske Nee: Aksland

October 8, 1931—August 3, 2020
RACINE—Nancy Jaskulske, age 88, passed away Monday August 3, 2020. Nancy was born in Racine on October 8, 1931, daughter of the late Rudolph and Marie (nee: Monson) Aksland Sr.
On May 21, 1955, Nancy was united in marriage to Jerome “Jerry” Jaskulske, who preceded her in death June 2, 2007.She was employed with Wisconsin Natural Gas Company for forty years before retiring. Nancy was a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church. In her spare time, Nancy enjoyed knitting and testing her luck at the casinos and supported QVC.
Nancy is survived by her siblings, Rudolph (Beverly) Askland Jr, Malvin (Joann) Aksland; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents and husband Nancy was also preceded in death by her sisters and brothers-in-law, Margaret (Robert) Braley, Elaine (George) Christensen.
Private funeral services were held with interment at West Lawn Memorial Park.
MARESH-MEREDITH AND ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to:
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.