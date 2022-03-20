Jan. 9, 1937—March 17, 2022

RACINE — Nancy Jane Tobias, 85, passed away peacefully at her home in Racine on March 17, 2022. She will be missed very much by her family and friends who loved her dearly. Nancy was born in Wausau, WI on January 9, 1937, to the late William and Orma Little (nee: Gunderson). She married Donald Tobias on December 29, 1962 and was a longtime Racine resident.

She attended Wisconsin State College Stevens Point and Carthage College achieving a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Education. Teaching and learning were her passion. She was a teacher at Westridge Elementary School and an adult educator at Gateway Technical College. Nancy had an endless energy to teach and help students both in and beyond the classroom.

Nancy donated her time and skills by volunteering for the Racine Public Library, Racine Literary Council and Family Service of Racine. She was also an active church member, always willing to help whenever asked. She led an active lifestyle enjoying tennis and golf. Her hobbies included book club and playing the game of Mahjong.

Nancy is survived by her husband of 59 years, Donald; two children: Ann Duchac of Tampa, FL, Laura Munch and husband, Christopher Munch, of Gainesville, VA, and their son, Zaden Munch. Zaden was her only grandchild, whom she adored dearly. She is also survived by sisters: Sally Schleinz (Jack), Beth Moss, Sharon Kienbaum (Tom), and Elaine Dalbec; nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

Funeral services will be held at First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave. Racine on Monday, March 21, 2022 at 2:00PM with Rev. Darren Utley officiating. Visitation will be at the church from 1:00PM until time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to Racine Public Library or First Presbyterian Church.

